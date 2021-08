(WKRG) — Our friends and colleagues at Nexstar sister station WGNO in New Orleans were forced from their newsroom Sunday night after Hurricane Ida tore into their roof.

You can see in the video above water pour through the ceiling.

Professionals all, the WGNO worked through challenges to keep their community informed about the storm that left all of New Orleans Parish without power.

WGNO remained in continuous weather coverage through the ordeal.