This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the first death as a result of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Deputies responded to a home off of Highway 621 in Prairieville at about 8:30 p.m. to reports of a fallen tree at a residence. Members of the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene and pronounced the person dead.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.