Small business owners in Louisiana burning candle on both ends with Ida cleanup

MANDEVILLE, La. (WKRG) — During Hurricane Ida, the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain flooded. Winds downed trees left and right.

“This past week has been horrendous,” said Julie Turpin, co-owner of Tallulah’s Vintage Market, which is about a block from the lake. “We not only have to deal with the shop, but we all have our own homes that we have to deal with.”

The shop got about two feet of floodwater.

“It’s mud and it’s shovels and mops and bleach,” she said. “And it’s not fun, but it’s what you have to do.”

Tallulah’s also lost a lot of its inventory.

“This is our little piece of heaven here at Tallulah’s. We have such great little treasures that people come to find and they’ve all been washed away,” she said.

Turpin and her crew are working all day, every day to get the North Shore staple back open as soon as possible.

“And we’ll come back stronger than ever. It’s what we do,” she said.