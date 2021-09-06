Rouses Markets starts Hurricane Ida relief fund, accepting donations at all stores

THIBODAUX, La. (WKRG) — The CEO of regional supermarket chain Rouses Markets has started a disaster relief fund to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

With Hurricane Ida leaving many in South Louisiana without electricity and water, and services that might not return for weeks, CEO Donny Rouse started the fund with $100,000 donated from the company. This first $100,000 in the Rouses Markets Disaster Fund will go to Rouses Markets team members in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes who have suffered devastating losses to their homes and personal belongings due to Hurricane Ida.

Rouses Markets team members in areas in Louisiana and Mississippi that were affected by Ida are being paid time-and-half right now, and Rouses Markets is providing free meals.

“Our team members are taking care of our customers, helping their neighbors in need, even as they are putting the pieces of their own lives back together,” Rouse said.

Team members in affected areas where Rouses Markets has fuel tanks are also able to get 20 gallons of free fuel, while supplies last.

Rouses Markets also will launch a donation campaign online and in its stores across the Gulf Coast.

The Rouses Markets Disaster Fund is a registered 501(3)c charitable organization.