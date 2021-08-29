No major Ida-related issues at Ochsner facilities, patients to be relocated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health leaders said their facilities haven’t met any massive issues, however, there have been issues as Hurricane Ida impacts the state.

President and CEO Warner Thomas said some of their facilities have received roof damage, water leaks and resorted to backup generators.

“I wouldn’t say any massive issues, but certainly some issues,” said Thomas.

He said the Kenner facility has experienced generator issues but the staff is working through it and focusing on keeping patients safe.

Storm-related issues at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland and Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma include roof damage and water leaks.

All St. Anne and Chabert patients will be moved to other Ochsner facilities when the weather permits.

Some critical care patients at these facilities were moved before Hurricane Ida’s arrival and a few other critical care patients are to be relocated, according to Chief Operating Officer Mike Hulefeld.

Thomas said they’ll know more about damages by tomorrow when it’s safe to make an assessment. He said the duration of wind is what has caused roof damage but compared to Lake Charles last year, the damage hasn’t been as severe.

“The bayou obviously has been the most impacted,” said Thomas. “We’ve had some damages at Chabert and St. Anne’s and we’ll be moving some folks later.”

Damages specifically involved broken window panes in patient rooms and losing roofing. Ochsner Health leaders said there were no injuries.

Thomas and Hulefeld said both Chabert and St. Anne facility emergency rooms are open.

As for COVID-19 patient care, Ochsner Health leaders said there have been no changes or issues in care during the storm.

Ochsner Health leaders are expected to give another update on Monday morning.