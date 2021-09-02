Mobile sheriffs offer a helping hand to law enforcement in Louisiana

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six Mobile County Sheriff officers, a cook trailer, and a supply truck made their way to Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana for relief efforts to law enforcement on Thursday.

According to Chief Deputy Eddie Burrow, MCSO will be distributing three meals a day to agencies in the area. Tangipahoa Parish was chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis of areas reaching out for assistance from MCSO.

Burrow said officers who went to assist Thursday will be there for some time before they are rotated with another set of officers.

“Well we’ve committed to two weeks,” said Burrow. “So it will be one week with this group, and another week another group will go out next Thursday another group of six.”

The Chief Deputy said he does not mind offering a helping hand to surround communities, because one day our community may be the ones in need of assistance.

“We went to Houston a couple of years ago, and North Carolina,” said Burrow. “We go wherever we are needed because a time will come around where we are the ones needing the help.”

Meals will be distributed from the Tangipahoa Police Station from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you would like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable items, or money to law enforcement in Louisiana you are asked to bring them to the Mobile County Police Department administration office.