NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a media briefing on Tuesday night outside of University Medical Center regarding an off-duty New Orleans officer being struck by gunfire.

Ferguson started the briefing by reporting that an off-duty officer was shot. At approximately 8:50 p.m. the officer was traveling westbound in a "nontypical" unmarked police car on Interstate 10 near the intersection of St. Bernard when he heard glass shatter.