LIST: County curfews in Mississippi

Hurricane Ida

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced curfews have been issued in some Mississippi counties.

The curfews are listed below:

  • Adams County:
    • Natchez has issued a curfew from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30
  • Harrison County:
    • County-wide curfew beginning Sunday, August 29 at 8 a.m. until further notice
  • Hancock County:
    • Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland have issued a curfew beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and ending Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

