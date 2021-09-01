Hurricane Ida relief: George Co. Sheriffs collecting donations

GEORGE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The outpouring of support for Louisiana continues, with the George County Sheriff’s Office announcing on Wednesday they will be loading a trailer full of supplies for Hurricane Ida relief.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with Modern Woodmen of America to collect new, unopened items including:
- Cleaning supplies: rubber gloves, masks, brooms, mops, Pine-Sol and similar, Clorox, buckets, contractor garbage bags
- Baby supplies: diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, food
- Non-perishable food items: canned meat, fruits and vegetables with pop tops, crackers, granola bars, protein bars, tuna and chicken pouches
- Blankets, towels and washcloths
- Bottled water, sports drinks, powdered drink mixes, juice boxes
- Hand sanitizer and bar soap
- Pet food
You can drop donations at the George County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
they will accept donations until their trailer is full, according to an office Facebook post.