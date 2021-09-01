Hurricane Ida relief: George Co. Sheriffs collecting donations

GEORGE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The outpouring of support for Louisiana continues, with the George County Sheriff’s Office announcing on Wednesday they will be loading a trailer full of supplies for Hurricane Ida relief.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Modern Woodmen of America to collect new, unopened items including:

Cleaning supplies: rubber gloves, masks, brooms, mops, Pine-Sol and similar, Clorox, buckets, contractor garbage bags

Baby supplies: diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, food

Non-perishable food items: canned meat, fruits and vegetables with pop tops, crackers, granola bars, protein bars, tuna and chicken pouches

Blankets, towels and washcloths

Bottled water, sports drinks, powdered drink mixes, juice boxes

Hand sanitizer and bar soap

Pet food

You can drop donations at the George County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

they will accept donations until their trailer is full, according to an office Facebook post.