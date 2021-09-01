Hot meals provided by the Salvation Army in response to Hurricane Ida disaster

Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Salvation Army had 15 mobile feeding units ready to distribute 17,500 meals to hardest-hit areas left in Ida’s wake.

Eight locations have been identified and will be receiving meals for lunch and dinner:

  • Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)
  • Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave)
  • Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave)
  • Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)
  • John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave)
  • Rosenwald Recreation Center ( 1120 S. Broad Ave.)

DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):

  • Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd)
  • Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:

  • Visit helpsalvationarmy.org
  • Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
  • Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill

