Hot meals provided by the Salvation Army in response to Hurricane Ida disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Salvation Army had 15 mobile feeding units ready to distribute 17,500 meals to hardest-hit areas left in Ida’s wake.

Eight locations have been identified and will be receiving meals for lunch and dinner:

Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave)

Rosenwald Recreation Center ( 1120 S. Broad Ave.)

DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

For more information on The Salvation Army's continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.