George Co. High School identifies student as injured MS highway collapse victim

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with George County High School identified senior Layla Jamison as one of the 10 injured in a deadly highway collapse on Highway 26 near Lucedale.

“When you hear of a tragic event such as this, as a principal you always wonder, were any of your students involved in it,” said Principal Sid Taylor. When he got word Jamison was critically hurt, “there was no sleeping after that.”

Taylor says Jamison had surgery today and has more to go. She’s being treated at USA Health in Mobile.

Layla Jamison

The road collapse happened during a flash flood warning Monday night about a day and a half after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Troopers say two died when the cars plunged into the gaping hole in the road.

And with a young face now to place with this tragedy, the George County High School Community came together to offer its support, gathering for a vigil at the school Tuesday evening.