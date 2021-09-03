Donate to Red Cross Ida Relief: WKRG telethon

(WKRG and the Red Cross team up for a telethon to raise money for people impacted by Hurricane Ida)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands affected by Hurricane Ida urgently need your support. That’s why WKRG News 5 is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for people impacted by the storm.

Our telethon runs Tuesday, Sept. 7 all day until 7 p.m. Tune in to show your support.

You don’t have to wait until Tuesday to donate. Donate now to begin helping thousands of people in need after Hurricane Ida.

How to donate:

Call the virtual phone bank: 800-HELP-NOW

Donate online: Join WKRG in supporting the American Red Cross

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Donation packages: