Donate to Red Cross Ida Relief: WKRG telethon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands affected by Hurricane Ida urgently need your support. That’s why WKRG News 5 is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for people impacted by the storm.
Our telethon runs Tuesday, Sept. 7 all day until 7 p.m. Tune in to show your support.
You don’t have to wait until Tuesday to donate. Donate now to begin helping thousands of people in need after Hurricane Ida.
How to donate:
- Call the virtual phone bank: 800-HELP-NOW
- Donate online: Join WKRG in supporting the American Red Cross
- Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation
Donation packages:
- $700 covers the cost of a local disaster response, including dispatching an Emergency Response Vehicle, deploying two volunteers, and providing financial assistance to a family.
- $350 covers the daily cost to deploy an Emergency Response Vehicle. This specialized vehicle designed by the Red Cross serves people impacted by disasters by driving through affected communities to deliver meals, snacks, relief supplies, information and comfort. This daily cost includes the cost of fuel and maintenance, as well as travel, meals and shelter for the two Red Cross disaster workers who operate the vehicle.
- $125 provides a crib for an infant in a shelter
- $50 provides a full day of food and shelter for one person. This includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, a place to sleep and blankets, plus a comfort kit to keep clean.
- $35 covers the cost to provide a parent with diapers, wipes and formula for an infant.
- $20 provides comfort supplies for two families of four people. Comfort kits contain deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, facial tissues, wash clothes, shampoo, liquid soap, lotion, comb, razor and shaving cream.
- $10 provides one hot meal and snacks to a person in need. These nourishing meals include a main course, snacks and a drink, and are provided by Red Cross workers and distributed at shelters or through mobile feeding in communities by Red Cross emergency response vehicles.