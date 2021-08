MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Ida sent storm surge and heavy rain onto roadways, forcing Waste Management to cancel collection service for customers in Dauphin Island, Bayou La Batre and Coden for Monday, Aug. 30.

Waste Management said in a news release, customers in this area will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection date with safe roads permitting.

