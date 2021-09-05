Congressman Jerry Carl assists Mobile County Sheriff’s Office with Ida relief efforts

Hurricane Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Jerry Carl For Congress)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Congressman Jerry Carl was in Ponchatoula, La., Sunday assisting the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in serving up burgers for law enforcement in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The congressman posted photos to his campaign page Sunday.

“Great to see so many folks working together to help Louisiana recover!” Carl wrote.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast last Sunday. Many people are still struggling to obtain food, water and gas in Louisiana’s southeastern parishes, which face a long road to recovery. Ida is blamed for at least 16 deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories