Congressman Jerry Carl assists Mobile County Sheriff’s Office with Ida relief efforts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Congressman Jerry Carl was in Ponchatoula, La., Sunday assisting the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in serving up burgers for law enforcement in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The congressman posted photos to his campaign page Sunday.

“Great to see so many folks working together to help Louisiana recover!” Carl wrote.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast last Sunday. Many people are still struggling to obtain food, water and gas in Louisiana’s southeastern parishes, which face a long road to recovery. Ida is blamed for at least 16 deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.