Hurricane Hunters and NOAA Hurricane Hunters recap the storm season

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The NOAA Hurricane Hunters visited the Hurricane Hunters at the Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

News 5 Colleen Peterson got a firsthand tour of the P3 Orion hurricane hunters aircraft and the WC-130 J aircraft. She spoke with Lt. Col. Kaitlyn Woods, an aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron “Hurricane Hunters” about how the 2019 season went.

Lt. Col Kaitlyn Woods explained, ” I think we had a very good season. It was very challenging for us it very high paced and now we are going to move into the winter storm season.”

They talked about the innovations that are taking place with refining forecasting and gathering observational data. They are in the process of creating a “mini dropsonde” that will be used to gather information during flight mission. They work closely with the National Hurricane Center and their flight missions are crucial to accurately forecasting hurricane tracks.

