Hurricane Dorian now a category 2 hurricane, forecast to become a category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida East Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - We continue to track Dorian. It is moving north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Dorian will continue northwest over the next 48 hours in the southwestern Atlantic. Dorian is heading to a more favorable environment for development with warm ocean water, low wind shear, and moist air, which is why the National Hurricane Center is now forecasting it to make landfall as a potential category 4 hurricane somewhere along the east coast of Florida or Georgia early next week. Category 4 is wind speeds above 130 mph. However, after Friday, the forecast track and intensity becomes very uncertain. Dorian will likely see continual strengthening, but the uncertainty lies in when it will take more of a turn to the west. It’s still unclear where the dominant steering winds will set up. Anyone along the east coast in these areas needs to start putting their plan together and be ready in case Dorian heads their way. As for us, it’s still way too early to know if it will move across Florida and move into the Gulf. Models today are trending a northward turn, avoiding the Gulf; however, we are looking for more model consistency run to run before we are more certain of this. There is a chance it could move into the Gulf, but there’s also a chance that it does not. We need to watch this closely. It’s nothing to be worried about right now, however, continue to follow closely. If this does become a threat, we will let you know as soon as it does.

One more day of our little break from high humidity before it’s back to normal. Hello everyone and happy Friday’s eve. Tonight will be a picture perfect August night with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s under clear skies. The weather we had today will be on repeat tomorrow with maybe a few more clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, but the heat index will be held somewhat in check. By Saturday higher humidity will return, but the weather for the Labor Day weekend is still looking good. Each day will be in the lower 90s and we’ll just have to dodge our typical afternoon pop ups.