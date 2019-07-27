Humidity returns with isolated weekend showers and thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend Gulf Coast!

Today will be more like a typical July day with high humidity, warmer temperatures and a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will reach around 90, but it will feel hotter because of the higher humidity. The chance you get a cooling shower or thunderstorm is around 20% and is mainly concentrated in the afternoon.

Tomorrow is more of the same with highs near 90 and 20% coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Next week brings a little more coverage of rain between 30% and 40%. Highs will stick in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Humidity will continue to climb, making it feel warmer.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to a wind shift, so please locate your nearest lifeguard and check your beach flags before entering the water.

Tropics are quiet.