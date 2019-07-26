Humidity Increasing for the Weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Summer weather will be returning to the area for the weekend. Higher humidity values and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms will return to your forecast. We only expect a 1 in 5 chance of you seeing rain for Saturday and Sunday, but humidity will be increasing and it will feel hotter even though our temperatures will not be increasing that much. The reason will be the wind and the dewpoints. We have had a light northerly flow since we had the cold front pass on Tuesday and that has kept our dewpoints 5-10 degrees below normal. That has meant less humidity and no rain chances for last 2-3 days. The wind will start to shift slowly back back to the south and bring us moister air from the gulf this weekend with higher humidity and we have to start mentioning PM thunderstorms again. The rain chances will not really pick back up until the work week though as another weak front approaches on Tuesday.

The tropics are quiet with no cyclone formation expected in the next 5 days.