Humidity and Rain chances come back into the forecast

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) - Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico with sustained winds of 40 mph. Nicholas is expected to make landfall between Corpus Christi and Beaumont in Texas as a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Models have been consistent on keeping the storm in the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the coast of Texas from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Arnsas.