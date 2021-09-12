Humidity and Rain chances come back into the forecast

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast,

Beautiful start to our morning with clear skies and temperatures currently in the 60s. By this afternoon we can see the chance of showers and thunderstorm creep back into the area with temperatures rising up the upper 80s. Humidity is pretty high today with a 30% chance of rain. As a potential tropical disturbance approach the western Gulf of Mexico we can see atmospheric moisture come into our region bringing clouds and rain to the midweek. We are currently within the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season you find more on Tropics by clicking this link:

