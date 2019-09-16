Humberto strengthening and moving farther away from US East Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello everyone, hopefully you had a great weekend.

We continue to track now Hurricane Humberto. It is located about 250 miles east of the Florida Coast and will continue moving away. While it is forecast to gain strength it will continue moving on a northeast trajectory. It will come close to Bermuda by later in the week and will continue moving northeast. It will have no direct impacts on the United States.

Elsewhere there are two tropical disturbances. One of those in in the western Gulf. This is unlikely to develop and the National Hurricane Center only gives it a 10% chance overall. This will likely just be a rainmaker for Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Farther east we continue to track a disturbance in the central Atlantic about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This has a high likelihood of developing as it moves west northwest. The next name on the list is Imelda. As of now it’s not a threat to any land and there is plenty of time to watch. There are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.