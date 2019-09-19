Humberto Moves Away from Bermuda as Jerry Gains Strength

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atlantic basin remains quite busy with two named tropical cyclones and two other areas of interest.

Hurricane Humberto brought hurricane-force winds and heavy rain to the island nation of Bermuda. The storm will continue to weaken and pick up forward speed as it moves into the north Atlantic. Humberto is expected to become an extra-tropical system by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Jerry is continuing to organize and is expected to become the next hurricane of the season is it passes north of the Lesser Antilles. The storm is expected to begin a turn to the north early next week. Long-range models take Jerry out into the open Atlantic.

Two other weak tropical disturbances both have low chances of development. At this time, they pose no threat to the Gulf Coast or the U.S.