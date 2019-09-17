Humberto forecast to become major hurricane

Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it continues to move farther away from the US East Coast. It will come close to Bermuda later this week, but isn’t likely to make a landfall. By the weekend it moves into the north Atlantic and will become post-tropical. It’s not a threat.

There are two tropical disturbances. One is in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Texas. It has a low chance of developing into a storm or depression. Even if it were to develop, it likely won’t be a strong system, but with all the tropical moisture this will be a substantial rainmaker for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

The other disturbance is in the central Atlantic. This is likely going to develop into a depression or storm within 5 days. It will move northwest, but at this time it’s not a threat to any land. There is also plenty of time to watch. There are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.