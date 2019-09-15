Humberto continues to strengthen, expected to become a hurricane Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane hunters flying into Tropical Storm Humberto are finding a stronger storm.
Humberto continues to hold as a tropical storm as it slowly begins to move north and northwest of the northern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center forecast continues to strengthen the storm through Sunday. Humberto is expected to become a category one hurricane by Monday.
An upper-level trough will help to guide Humberto to the east and away from the United States. The storm will have no direct impact on the U.S.