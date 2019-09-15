Humberto continues to strengthen, expected to become a hurricane Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - The Gulf Coast remains under a very quiet, stable air mass. Temperatures will slowly cool through the evening and overnight period. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out, but most of the region will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s.

Another nice start to Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. A few clouds will develop by midday. Temperatures will warm back into the lower and middle 90s. Rain chances will remain very slim at only 10% or less.

Unfortunately, there does not appear to be any significant rain chance in forecast early on. Even drier air aloft will settle in allowing for rapid rises in temperature. Highs will likely soar into the upper 90s to near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some deeper moisture looks to arrive by Thursday leading to a slight boost in the rain chances.

Tropical Storm Humberto continues to move north at a safe distance away from the east coast of Florida. The storm is expected to become a hurricane as it turns east moving into the open Atlantic.