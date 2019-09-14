Humberto becomes the eighth tropical storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Humberto. This is the eighth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The system is forecast to slowly strengthen this weekend and could become a hurricane by Monday. The storm will continue to track northwest through the northern Bahamas, an area already devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
The long-term forecast turns the system to the north then east, taking it out into the central Atlantic. There will be no direct impact on the U.S.
