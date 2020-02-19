How to use and program a NOAA weather radio

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is severe weather awareness week! In times that severe weather hits, the NOAA Weather Radio will always be there ready to give you alerts instantly as they are issued.

There may be times where your television or cell phone is unable to get service and you are left in the dark of where and if there are warnings in your area. The NOAA Weather Radio can be plugged in the wall or fully function on three triple-A batteries.

It is very simple to use and all you have to do is set it up once and it will be there in your home year-round keeping your family safe.

News 5 Colleen Peterson and Caroline Carithers walk through step by step on how to set up a NOAA Weather Radio in the video above.

