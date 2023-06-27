MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As temperatures on the Gulf Coast heat up and we do all we can to keep ourselves safe, it’s important to make sure to keep our pets safe as well. Just like us, they can be susceptible to dehydration and heat illnesses, including heat stroke. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Never leave your pets in a locked vehicle. Even if it’s just for a few minutes, the inside of a car can reach temperatures of 110° to 120°. This applies even if the windows are cracked open.

Limit exercise on hot days. The best time to walk and exercise your pets will be in the early morning or evening hours. Avoid taking them outside during the peak heating hours of the afternoon (usually 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Also be sure to walk on the grass and avoid paved surfaces, as these can get very hot and burn the pads of their paws. You can do a pavement test by putting the back of your hand on the surface. If you can’t hold it there for 5 seconds, then it is too hot for your pets.

Have plenty of cool water on hand. Much like us, dogs can get dehydrated quickly on hot days. It’s important to keep them cool on the outside but also the inside. Make sure to provide them with cool water to drink or give them a quick and easy DIY pupsicle as a treat!

If possible, make sure to maintain their coats. Brush them daily or be sure to groom regularly, as a clean coat will help keep your dog cool.

Watch for signs on heat illness. Similar with dehydration, our animals can suffer from heat illnesses including heat stroke. This can be even more risky for animals that are very old, young, obese, or have respiratory or heart diseases. Learn to recognize some signs that they may display such as:

Heavy Panting

Glazed Eyes

Rapid Heartbeat

Excessive Thirst

Lethargy

Vomiting

Deep Red or Purple Tongue

If you fear your pet may be suffering from heatstroke: