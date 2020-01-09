How to prepare a tornado plan with your family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Here at News 5, we want to make sure you and your family are safe throughout any severe weather event. News 5’s Colleen Peterson spoke with John Milano from the American Red Cross to break down how to build a family safety plan with your family.

He explained, “To prepare, practice with your family, have a plan in place. What do you do when the siren goes off or when there’s a radio alert.”

It is important to do practice drills with your family on what to do when severe weather hits your neighborhood. If you hear a freight train outside then you only have a minute or two to take cover. Especially if you have young children, they recommend having a set plan and a place to go in the brink of a tornado.

If you have a basement, that would be the best level of the house to go to. If not, settle for an interior room and make sure to have pillows and possibly a mattress to protect you from debris. Have a flashlight at reach in case you lose power. Turn on the radio and have spare batteries.

