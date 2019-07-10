How Pascagoula, MS is preparing for tropical system

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – With the impending tropical system as well as hurricane season as a whole, Pascagoula, Mississippi is preparing for anything that comes their way. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Lauri-Ellen Smith, the Director of Community Relations for the city of Pascagoula.

Smith explains that preparation began yesterday with taking down flags from the causeway in addition to engineering and public works cleaning out storm drains to prevent clogging.

Smith also stresses that “preparedness is so very important” as they are working closely with Jackson County to keep citizens as safe as they can. When a state of emergency is issued, as it has been for Jackson County, the city and country work together to prepare and inform as well as distribute sandbags.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of the coastal counties including Jackson County. Flash flooding is a major concern when the water covers the roadways. No one knows how deep it is, so as we always say, “turn around, don’t drown!”

Smith emphasized that “regardless of what this event turns out to be, we are in storm season. That brings an opportunity for everyone to prepare.”

Below are some safety tips from the City of Pascagoula Facebook page as well as where sandbags are being distributed.

Check out the City of Pascagoula social media for updated information and safety tips and the video for more details!