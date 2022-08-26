MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’ve been stuck in a very wet pattern over the past couple of weeks, with heavy rain across much of our area. That persistent, heavy rains has lead to a lot of flooding. So how much rain has actually fallen this year?

Annual total rainfall as of the morning of August 26:

So far in 2022, 47.77 inches of rain have been observed in Mobile. That’s about an inch above average. Pensacola has seen 57.39 inches of rain this year, which is about 11.5 inches above normal.

May through August rainfall:

The Mobile area usually sees about 25.5 inches of rain from May through August. So far this year, the Mobile area has seen about 30.5 inches of rain.

Rainfall in Mobile: Month-by-month:

May: The Mobile are saw a little more than 7 inches of rain. The average is 5.4 inches.

June: June was a dried month in the Mobile area, with only 3.3 inches of rain. The average is 6.6 inches.

July: July was a much wetter month. The Mobile area say 9.9 inches of rain, almost 2 inches above average.

As of Aug. 26, the Mobile area has seen almost 10 inches of rain. The average is just 5.5 inches.

Rainfall impact:

All of this heavy, persistent rain has caused problems across the Gulf Coast. Flooding in Washington County made school bus pickup unsafe Thursday. Mobile Count Public Schools were also impact, and four of those schools dismissed early due to the rain and flooding. Flooding caused trouble all through Baldwin County. Flooded roads wreaked havoc for motorists in Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan.