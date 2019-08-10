Hottest Weather of 2019 Possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Some of the hottest weather of the year is headed our way for Sunday and Monday and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for both days . Highs in the mid 90’s with dewpoints near 80 will combine to make it feel like 105-112 on both afternoons. One saving grace is that because of the heat and moisture we do have a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day and that may limit some areas from having to deal with the triple digit head indexs for too long.

Heat will back off a little on Tuesday and more on Wednesday as a frontal boundary approaches and give us an enhanced chance of rain on Wednesday and drops temps by 4-5 degrees. That will keep temps around 90 for daytime highs for the later half of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chances will be at least 50% each afternoon.



No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next 5 days.