MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today will be hot with only a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. Rain coverage will be near 10%. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the middle 90s inland with upper 80s and low 90s at the beaches.

If you are planning a beach day today, it will be partly cloudy and hot. There is a moderate risk of rip currents forecast. UV index will be extreme.

By the weekend, our rain chances will go up. Saturday and Sunday both bring 50% rain coverage. This will come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. highs will be in the low 90s.

A wetter pattern stick with us into next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cover near 60% of the area. Highs will reach the upper 80s.