Hot and mostly dry with lower humidity

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — It will be another hot August day. Skies will be mostly sunny and we stay mostly dry the whole day. Rain coverage will be near or below 10%. Afternoon temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s north of I-10 with low 90s south of I-10. The good news is that humidity has come down, so today’s heat will not be quite as oppressive.

If you are headed to the beach, it will be hot and mostly sunny. Highs on the water will be near 90 degrees. The water is near 87 degrees. Rip currents are forecast to be low, but watch out for jellyfish if purple flags are still flying. The UV index is projected to be extreme.

Through the weekend, highs hold near average in the low 90s. Afternoon rain coverage on Saturday will be near 30%. Sunday looks to be the wetter with rain coverage near 60%.

The higher rain coverage continues into the beginning of next week. Highs hold in the lows 90s after mornings in the mid 70s. By midweek we will be drier.

The tropics are projected to remain quiet over the next 5 days.