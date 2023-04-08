MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Making plans with family and friends for Easter Sunday? Let’s hop into the forecast.

The stalled front that brought us showers for Saturday continues to move out of the region. Behind the front, northeast winds will draw drier areas into the region. Cloud cover will linger into the overnight hours and into Sunday.

Sunday morning, if you plan to get up early and head to the sunrise service, here is what to expect:

Sunrise Service Forecast for Easter Sunday 2023

Temperatures will be cooler in the 50’s through 8 a.m., and there will be only a few, if any, breaks in the clouds.

Planning an egg hunt with the kiddos? Here is how the late morning, midday, and afternoon look:

Egg Hunt Forecast for Easter Sunday 2023

You are more likely to see peeks of sunshine by the afternoon, but temperatures are going to have trouble breaking 70 degrees if the cloud cover sticks around the area.

For the next work week, you can expect a slow warming trend with rain chances picking up by Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy your Easter Sunday!