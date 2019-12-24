Holiday travel-cast and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – While we are not going to see a white Christmas, some areas in the U.S. could!

For travelling purposes, the only snow we are seeing is concentrated in the Rockies and parts of Pacific Northwest. As we move into Thursday and Friday you can expect some wintry mix and rain in southern California and rain in southern Louisiana and northern Texas. Spotty rain, snow and a mix will continue in the Great Lakes region and the Northeast. High pressure will keep the rain in the Gulf and out of our area until this weekend.

The clouds are starting to clear out for our area and will continue to do so throughout the afternoon. This clearing will allow our temperatures to shoot up to about 10 degrees higher than yesterday near 70°. Lows will drop into the lower 50’s Christmas Eve night and shoot up to near 70° Christmas Day. We do expect partly cloudy skies with no rain chance. A great day for kiddos to play with their new toys outside!