Historic Fairhope cemetery damaged by crews after Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Trees and limbs fell across Tatumville Cemetery in Fairhope during Hurricane Sally, but much of the damage at the site came after the storm hit.

“Two of the headstones that are here are actually from the civil war so that right there is enough said,” said Clarice Hall-Black who has family members buried at the cemetery.

Tatumville Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Baldwin County. Tatumville was a small community nestled along Mobile Bay near present day Fairhope.

“There was like excavator tire tracks and stuff everywhere all over the place,” she said.

Headstones were pushed over and broken during Hurricane Sally cleanup.

“He was just simply told they needed that tree removed and to push everything, all the brush, to the street side and so he said that’s what they did,” she added. She said the crew had no idea a cemetery was on the property at the time.

Years ago the cemetery was surrounded by land, but now houses and driveways are next to it. Locals are hoping for assistance in the coming weeks and feel confident there are companies that can use sonar to help locate the graves so they can replace the markers.

