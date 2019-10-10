Higher humidity ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, we are almost to the weekend!

You’ll notice a bit more humidity this morning and there’s also a chance a shower finds you. Keep the umbrella handy just in case as we’ll keep a 20% chance for showers through the day.

For most though, skies will be partly cloudy and it will be warm. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and with the humidity, heat index values will be in the middle and possibly upper 90s.

A cold front will move into our neighborhood tomorrow and this will bring us more showers and thunderstorms. From tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night most spots will pick up around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. During the daytime the rain chance is 40% and highs will reach the middle and upper 80s.

Depending on the timing of the front we may see showers lingering into Saturday, but most of the rain should be done by the early half of the day based on recent projections.

This front will bring us a brief shot of cooler and more fall like air. On Saturday lows will be in the middle 60s and highs may only reach the lower 80s and upper 70s!

We’ll start Sunday in the lower 60s and farther inland, upper 50s! Sunday afternoon looks dry and seasonable with lower 80s. If the front does stall out it won’t be as cool, but rain chances will stick around meaning it’s a win-win.

On Columbus Day the front that came through will stall and move north again. This will likely bring us higher humidity and the chance for a few showers during the early half of the week, but it won’t be too warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Another front will look to arrive by the middle half of next week. Fall is trying to get a foothold along the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We are tracking 3 disturbances. Two of which are just off the Eastern US Coast. Both have a low chance of developing. These will likely bring rough surf and rain to parts of the northeast. They will continue moving northeast.

The other disturbance is in the central Atlantic. This has a low chance of developing, but even if it does develop, it will be staying in the central Atlantic.

There are no tropical threats to the Gulf.