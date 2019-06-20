Higher heat with less relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)–

Good evening everyone. Most of the rain from early in the day has faded away. During the overnight, it’s just a small chance for a stray shower and it will be warm with lows near 76.

Tomorrow is the first day of summer and it will feel like it with highs in the middle 90. With the humidity though you can expect heat index values over 100. If you plan on being outside for a while remember these things to beat the heat. Take breaks, find shade, pack hydration, look before you lock, and bring the pets inside.

There won’t be much relief either with only a 20% chance for daytime pop up showers and thunderstorms. At the beach tomorrow you can expect red flags which means the surf will be dangerous no matter the level of swimmer. Surf will be 1-2 ft. and the chance for rain is 20% with the higher chance being earlier on in the day.

The weekend continues to crank up the heat with less relief. Each day this weekend will have middle 90s for highs, heat indices at 105+, and only a 10% chance for daytime pop-ups.