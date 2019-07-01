Higher heat with a few thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the first day of July and it felt like it. For this evening, other than a small chance for a shower early it’s going to be a mostly dry and mild night with lows in the middle 70s.

It’s right back to the middle 90s by tomorrow afternoon, but with the high humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Stay cool out there. The sky will give us a little relief with a 20% chance for our daily pop-ups.

Our weather we get tomorrow will be similar as we head the fourth, but it’s likely going to be a touch hotter with middle to upper 90s.