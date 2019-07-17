Higher heat tomorrow with higher rain chances by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway to the weekend Gulf Coast. Tomorrow will be like today, however, we get more rain by the weekend.

As for tonight, it will be dry and muggy with lows in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Later on, be on the lookout for pockets of patchy fog that may linger into the morning.

By tomorrow afternoon we’ll be in the middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. In some spots, the heat index may be over 110°. With that heat make sure you take precautions to beat the heat such as take breaks, find shade, stay hydrated, look before you lock, and don’t forget the pets!

The sky will bring a touch more relief as the chance for showers and pop up thunderstorms will be 20%. Friday is more heat, but with a 40% chance and this weekend, both days bring about 50/50 rain coverage with low 90s for highs.

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled into the work-week, but it’s because of something we normally don’t see this time of year. A rare July “cool” front will work it’s way into the southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. This will spell unsettled weather with higher rain/thunderstorms chances for Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a small chance the front can get far enough south so that we may feel some slight relief. If this were to happen it would still be hot, just not as hot compared to what we are used to and we could see a dip in our summertime humidity. It’s still early to say that it will happen, but it is possible!

In the tropics, things are quiet, just how we like it.