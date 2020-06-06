High Surf Warning Issued, Cristobal continues to strengthen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for COASTAL POTIONS OF THE NEWS FIVE VIEWING AREA. THIS ALSO INCLUDES INLAND MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA, PENSACOLA FLORIDA AND GEORGE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI.

There is a High Surf Warning until 7 AM on Monday. Dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. Coastal Flood Advisory with minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet expected.

This afternoon a few thunderstorms are possible with daytime heating. By the time we head into the Evening that is when we can start feeling the first effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal. You will notice wind gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon and choppy waters.

Th track of Cristobal remains consistent with the storm making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Coast. We will start seeing some of the trailing outer bands later this evening. The current models have a few showers throughout NW FL overnight.

By sunrise Sunday, out bands from the tropical storm will begin moving ashore. Tropical storm force wind gusts are likely during the day Sunday for coastal areas of Alabama and Mississippi. Gusts exceeding 30 mph will also be possible for Northwest Florida beaches. This will enhance high tides Sunday leading to some coastal flooding. Tides will run 1-3 feet above normal. Most of the high tides will fall from 10am to 2pm.

Portions of Jackson County and George have been upgraded to a slight risk for severe weather. Isolated tornadoes will be possible with the rain bands. Heavy tropical downpours will lead to rainfall totals around 3-6” for Mobile Bay and points closer to the coast. Some rain totals can exceed up to a half a foot if an area gets multiple rain bands. Inland locations will likely see lower rain amounts around 1-3”.

Rain chances will stay elevated through the first half of next week. Temperatures will return back to seasonable levels.