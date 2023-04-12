MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf and will lift northward throughout the day today through Thursday. This is not expected to be over water long enough to develop any tropical characteristics. It will likely be regular old low pressure with fronts – just coming from the south instead of the west like we normally see. Here is the breakdown.

ROUGH SURF

HIGH SURF ADVISORY – Through 1 PM Thursday for 5-7 foot waves in the surf zone

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY – Through Thursday at 1 PM for nearshore waters

GALE WARNING – Through 10 PM this evening for offshore waters

HIGH RISK FOR RIP CURRENTS – Through Thursday due to the likelihood of life-threatening rip currents

RAINFALL

Some nuisance flooding is possible with 1-2″ possible across our area starting this afternoon into Thursday. Waves of showers and storms will start at the coast and move inland throughout the day today through Thursday.

SEVERE

The overall severe weather threat is low. A level 1 of 5 risk is in place for coastal areas and those east of Mobile Bay. A few strong storms are possible with gusty winds and a brief tornado/waterspout or two possible.

Be sure you stay out of the water and have two ways to get warnings just in case! We dry out Friday before more rain returns for the weekend.