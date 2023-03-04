MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With the warm and mostly clear conditions as well as spring breaks starting in the month of March, folks are flocking to the Gulf beaches. Watch those beach flags, however, because a high risk of rip currents continues through the end of the week.

Red flags have been flying for the past few days due to lingering effects of the system that passed through our region on Friday.

Red flags will likely fly through the end of the weekend, and then a moderate risk will replace that to start the next work week.

Be sure to still check the flag that is flying at YOUR beach before heading to the coast. When in doubt, just keep those toes in the sand and stay out of the water.

For more information including safety tips with rip currents, click here.