High heat with scattered thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway through the work-week Gulf Coast! For tonight, a few thunderstorms will linger early on this evening, but as the night goes on any rain will fade. During the overnight, it’s just a 10% chance for a passing shower or two with lows near 75.

Tomorrow will bring the heat. We’ll be in the middle 90s, but the heat index will be well into the triple digits. Some will be between 105-110 so make sure you take precautions to beat the heat. There will be some relief as the chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you will be 40%. We won’t see many changes for Friday.

On Saturday it’s a little more rain at a 50% chance and that will help break the heat some, but by Sunday our rain chances go back down to 30% and the heat will be back on with middle and possibly, upper 90s!

The tropics are quiet.