High heat with little relief before even higher heat…

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello everyone, hopefully you had a great weekend.

We continue to track now Hurricane Humberto. It is located about 250 miles east of the Florida Coast and will continue moving away. While it is forecast to gain strength it will continue moving on a northeast trajectory. It will come close to Bermuda by later in the week and will continue moving northeast. It will have no direct impacts on the United States.

Elsewhere there are two tropical disturbances. One of those in in the western Gulf. This is unlikely to develop and the National Hurricane Center only gives it a 10% chance overall. This will likely just be a rainmaker for Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Farther east we continue to track a disturbance in the central Atlantic about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This has a high likelihood of developing as it moves west northwest. The next name on the list is Imelda. As of now it’s not a threat to any land and there is plenty of time to watch.

At home it’s just more of the same. It’s plenty of heat and not much relief. The day starts quiet with a very small chance for a light sprinkle at the coast. It will get hot fast today. Most will top out in the middle 90s during the afternoon, but farther inland it’s upper 90s. Some will see relief from rain, but it’s only a 20% chance a passing shower or pop up thunderstorm finds you. Just be prepared for the heat with triple digit heat index values.

By tonight any rain out there will have faded away leading to another quiet night with lows only falling to the middle 70s.

It’s even higher heat for Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 90s both days and rain chances will only be 10%. Thankfully, we’ll see a little moisture to return Thursday to increase rain chances a bit, but it still looks like more than half the area will stay dry with a 40% rain chance.

The little surge of moisture is gone by the end of the week meaning we’ll return to mostly dry skies, but at least it shouldn’t be as hot with lower 90s for highs. Mornings will also start to become more pleasant with lower 70s and some upper 60s sprinkled into the mix.