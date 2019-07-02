High heat, Little relief from afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The high heat continues today and through the rest of the week with little relief from afternoon thunderstorms. The coverage of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will be near 30% today. A few of these thunderstorms could bring gusty winds. Highs reach the middle and upper 90s north of I-10 and upper 80s and lower 90s at the beaches. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits in many spots. Remember to take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

This pattern repeats each day this week. Mornings start in the middle 70s and afternoons soar into the middle and upper 90s. By the end of the week, heat index values could near 110 degrees. This means we may have a heat advisory later this week. Afternoons will bring around 30% coverage of thunderstorms. No organized severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorms that become strong could bring gusty winds.

Your beach forecast looks great! Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with an extreme UV index. That means sunscreen is a must! Water temperature is in the middle 80s and you should stay dry at the beaches. Thunderstorms each afternoon will likely form along the sea breeze just inland from the beaches. There is a low risk of rip currents forecasted, but be sure to check you local beach flag for the latest surf conditions.