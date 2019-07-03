High heat for the 4th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast! Other than a small chance of a shower early, it will be mostly dry with lows near 75.

If you have plans for the 4th during the day make sure you take precautions to beat the heat. We’ll be in the middle 90s with heat index values above 100. Some spots may have heat index values of around 105+ which means dangerous heat. Heat cramps and exhaustion are likely without relief and heat stroke is possible. Ways to beat the heat are, find shade, take breaks, stay hydrated, look before you lock, and bring in the pets.

A few folks will get relief from rain, but not much with only a 20% chance for daytime pop up thunderstorms. When it’s time to shoot off firework the rain chance will only be 10% and temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The beach forecast tomorrow looks very nice with surf around a foot and a low to moderate risk for rip currents.

Past the 4th into the weekend it’s just more heat with our typical coverage of afternoon thunderstorms.