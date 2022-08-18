MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain continues to fall over many portions of the central Gulf Coast. With so much rain falling over a short period of time, flash flooding is an ongoing concern, especially in our coastal communities.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Mobile county until 3:45 p.m., and another Flash Flood warning for southwestern Baldwin county until 4:30 p.m..

Many places have seen between two to five inches of rain already, and more is expected over the next few hours. Using radar technology, we can take a closer look at smaller communities within central Mobile county and southwestern Baldwin county and understand how much rainfall has fallen just over the past few hours.





Near downtown Mobile, around three inches of rain have fallen, but other places have seen even more, such as Clarke Gardens where around six inches of rain have fallen in just the past few hours. Areas along the eastern shore have seen around three inches of rain with some areas north of I-10 receiving around four to five inches of rain.

Remember: Turn around, don’t drown! If you see a significant accumulation of water on the roadways, do not risk driving through it. Rain can also make roads very slick, so leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you to allow for plenty of braking distance. When there are heavy rain and flash flooding concerns, make sure to leave extra time for any commuting.