Heavy Rains for Monday, Cold Front Later This Week, TS Dorian Strengthens

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – What is left of a wannabe tropical system is headed our way from off the coast of Louisiana. This means rain increasing tonight and heavy rains possible after midnight and through the day Monday. The morning commute will be messy. Rainfall totals could be 1-2 inches in most spots with some isolated 3 inch totals possible. Temperatures will be cooler for day time highs because of the clouds and we should be only in the mid 80’s



Tuesday and Wednesday feature good chances of afternoon thunderstorms as the system that brings the heavy rains tomorrow will leave a pool of moisture in its wake. Temperatures will be near normal with lower 90’s for highs and mid 70’s for lows.

Late Wednesday a cold front will pass by which means Thursday and Friday should be rain free and less humidity. Day time highs will still be near 90, but lows Friday morning and Saturday morning may dip into the upper 60’s. Perfect weather for Friday night football !!!!

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to approach the lesser Antilles and is still 7 days away fom any threat to the continental US if she survives. Dry air and the mountains of the Dominican Republic are 2 factors standing in the way of the storm.

You may hear about another Tropical Storm forming tonight or tomorrow off the east coast of the US. This would be Tropical Storm Erin but is forecast to move out to sea and not impact the east coast of the US.