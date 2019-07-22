Heavy rain tomorrow before mid-week relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Tonight we take a 30% chance for showers into the early evening, but by the overnight, the rain chance drops to 10%. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Make sure you have the umbrella nearby tomorrow. We’ll get times of heavy rain at an 80% chance as a rare July “cool” front moves in. Most will pick up a quarter to a half an inch, but some may see more. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The front moves away for Wednesday. The front won’t bring us any cold air, but what it will bring us is sunshine, highs in the upper 80s, and lower humidity. On Wednesday night it will be lows in the lower 70s and yes, even upper 60s!

Our weather stays quiet with lower-than-normal humidity Thursday. Highs will be close to 90 and skies will be mostly dry. By Friday though higher humidity returns and we’ll go back to normal summer mode. That means daytime scattered thunderstorms, highs near 90, and lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Tropical Update:

Per the 4 PM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bahama’s.

TD 3 will continue on a north/northwest track over the coming days. It is forecast to remain a tropical depression. If it were to strengthen into a tropical storm the next name on the list is Chantal.

Regardless of any strengthening or not, it will not move into the Gulf and will not impact our weather. The rare July cool front that will be moving into the southeast will keep it in the western Atlantic until it makes a likely landfall somewhere on the Coast of the Carolinas sometime mid-week. Again, it’s not a threat here.

You can track Tropical Depression Three with the News 5 free weather app.