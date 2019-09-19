Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms have lead to localized flooding.
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING continues for Central Mobile County until 5:15 PM. Some communities have picked up over 5″ of rain.
Showers will become more isolated in nature Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s after sunset. Drier air will begin working into the region overnight.
Heavy Rain Thursday for Parts of the Gulf Coast
