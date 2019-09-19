Heavy Rain Thursday for Parts of the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami is now monitoring Hurricane Jerry in the Atlantic Basin.

Jerry is the fourth hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is expected to remain a hurricane through the end of the week and weekend as it heads toward the west northwest. The hurricane will likely stay north of the Lesser Antilles. Long-term forecast models continue to indicate a turn to the north. Jerry will likely stay out the see and have zero impact on the Gulf Coast or U.S. There is a chance Jerry could impact Bermuda next week though.

As for the tropics as a whole, there are 3 named storms and 2 disturbances.